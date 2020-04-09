Left Menu
Development News Edition

Out of 1,346 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, more than half from Mumbai : Rajesh Tope

Out of the total 1,346 cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, more than half are from Mumbai, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:17 IST
Out of 1,346 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, more than half from Mumbai : Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Out of the total 1,346 cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, more than half are from Mumbai, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday. "There are 1346 cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra and more than half of these are from Mumbai only. We are planning to deploy the State Reserve Police Force in congested areas for effective enforcement of the lockdown," Tope said.

According to the State Health Department, Mumbai has the highest 876 number of cases and is followed by Pune with 181 cases. Mumbai and Pune have also recorded 54, and 24 deaths respectively due to the disease.

The Health Minister further said that the administration was planning to accommodate people from densely populated areas of Mumbai in schools to ensure social distancing is followed. "People are facing difficulty in staying home in densely populated areas of Mumbai because as many as 15 people live in a 10x10 feet room. So, we are planning to accommodate them in schools in order to ensure social distancing," Tope said.

"Cleaning community toilets in densely populated areas in Mumbai is a challenge as around 200 people use a toilet seat throughout the day. So, we are deploying fire brigade to sanitize such community toilets every hour with speed jet pumps," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York reports record coronavirus deaths for 3rd day in row, but curve 'flattening': Governor

New York recorded the highest single day death toll for the third consecutive day as 799 people died due to COVID19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said but added there is good news that the state is flattening the curve and seeing a drop in hospita...

'Quarantine Diaries' sitcom makes fun of Spanish women's coronavirus struggles

A new Spanish sitcom about life under coronavirus lockdown shows how women are juggling parenting, work, and housekeeping in one of the worst-hit countries - with a humorous twist.Quarantine Diaries, billed as the first series of its kind o...

ANALYSIS-LatAm faces post-coronavirus dilemma - a permanent break with economic austerity?

The scale of the coronavirus-induced economic crash expected in Latin America could upend the regions financial rules for years to come, throwing up big obstacles to re-imposing painful spending cuts and austerity.Governments are spending u...

ESL alters qualification system for Cologne

ESL revamped the qualification system for the ESL One Cologne Counter-Strike Global Offensive tournament in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes on the heels of the ESL Pro League being split into two divisions E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020