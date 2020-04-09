Fire breaks out in slum

A fire broke out in a slum at Narkeldanga area of the city on Thursday evening, gutting a few shanties and a parked lorry, a Fire Brigade official said here. The blaze, that broke out at 9.30 pm, was brought under control within an hour by the fire fighters with the help of eight fire engines, the official said.

No one was injured in the incident, a Kolkata Police officer said. West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, who rushed to the spot, praised the fire fighters for timely action and preventing any major damage by bringing the blaze under control swiftly.

Three shanties and a parked lorry loaded with paper products were gutted in the blaze, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.