OPEC+ outlines oil cut deal, but Mexico holds up final agreement - sources

OPEC+ outlines oil cut deal, but Mexico holds up final agreement - sourcesReuters | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 06:32 IST
OPEC, Russia and other allies outlined plans on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis.
But the group, known as OPEC+, failed to secure a final agreement, which OPEC sources would depend on Mexico joining in after it balked at the production cuts it was asked to make.
Discussions were due to resume on Friday when G20 energy ministers hold additional talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- OPEC
- Russia
- United States
- Mexico
ALSO READ
OPEC+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits U.S. efforts
OPEC+ producers debating possible oil cuts of 10 mln bpd -OPEC source
No meeting set up for OPEC+, sources say after Saudi call for talks
OPEC+ meeting delayed as Saudi Arabia and Russia row over oil price collapse - sources
FACTBOX-Even big OPEC+ cuts won't offset oil demand collapse - analysts