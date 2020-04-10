Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Gautam Gambhir bats for extension of lockdown period

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:38 IST
Coronavirus: Gautam Gambhir bats for extension of lockdown period

BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir has batted for extension of the 21-day lockdown period to contain the spread of coronavirus, saying the country can not afford the risk of resurgence of the pandemic. Noting that chief minister's of some states have said that lockdown needs to be extended and the prime minister has to take a decision on it, he said extension is not a bad idea considering that a large number of people will come out after the lockdown ends and will be exposed to the virus that is still beyond control.

A nationwide lockdown for three weeks was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for checking the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown started on March 25 and will end on April 14. "We are in the middle of a fight. Lockdown was imposed despite hardships to people and now lifting it in one go may nullify all the sacrifices of the people and hard work by various agencies to enforce it, if the virus spreads further," Gambhir told PTI.

Its time to rise above politics to work together and stop the spread of the virus, said the cricketer-turned-politician who donated Rs one crore to Delhi government for procuring medical equipments to fight the pandemic. "Its not the time of finding faults, but I think Delhi government should focus on helping people rather than issuing figures of how many have been provided ration and food.

"Lakhs of migrant workers have left Delhi but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal keeps on saying 71 lakh have been provided ration and lakhs are getting food from government centres. The migrant workers would not leave Delhi if they believed that government cared for them," he said. Gambhir had procured 1000 personal protective equipment (PPEs) after Kejriwal, while reacting to the MP's offer of Rs one crore, had said availability of the PPEs not money was the problem.

If Delhi government asks, more kits and equipments will be provided to the hospitals, he said. "The PPEs have been delivered to LNJP hospital to be used by doctors and other medical staff. There are vendors who are ready to provide thousands of PPEs so I do not believe availability is any issue as claimed by Delhi government," he said.

There is no time to talk now and the challenge ahead is grave, Gambhir said, adding that this is an opportunity for people with resources to help others. "I am doing whatever I can do by arranging ration, food and other necessary items for the poor and needy people who are most affected by the pandemic and the lockdown," he said.

Gautam Gambhir Foumdation in collaboration with other organisations and corporates like ONGC, Daikin, Le Meridien and DS Group is reaching out to thousands of people in need of food and other essential items, he said. The Lok Sabha MP said Delhi government should ensure quality of food being distributed by it and also pay attention to hygiene of its shelters for people staying there.

He also said the government should strictly enforce the lockdown, with special attention on containment zones in the city. The national capital has reported 720 coronavirus cases, including 12 deaths, so far. Complete ban on movement of people has been enforced by Delhi government in 22 places where coronavirus cases have been reported in the city..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss coronavirus death toll passes 800, positive tests top 24,000

The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 805, the countrys public health ministry said on Friday, rising from 756 people on Thursday.The number of positive tests also increased to 24,308, up from 23,574 on Thursday, it said....

SSB alerts all posts along Nepal after COVID-19 intel on arms, FICN smuggler

The SSB has alerted all its units along the Nepal border following an intelligence input that a notorious arms and fake currency smuggler may try to infiltrate people into India who could be infected with coronavirus, officials said on Frid...

Lady Gaga wants to get married, have kids

Pop star Lady Gaga says it is her desire to get married and become a mother someday. The 34-year-old singer, who will be soon unveiling her new album Chromatica, is currently in a relationship with entrepreneur Michael Polansky.In an interv...

Boris Johnson out of ICU, must rest up says his father

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted out of the intensive care unit but will remain in hospital for close monitoring by doctors in the early phase of his recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus that has claimed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020