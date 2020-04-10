Coronavirus: Bring back stranded seafarers, GFP tells Goa govt

The Goa Forward Party on Friday asked the Pramod Sawant government to bring back thousands of seafarers of the state stranded in foreign countries due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In a memorandum to Governor Satya Pal Malik, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said the state government should approach the Ministry of External Affairs for the evacuation and meanwhile set up quarantine and testing facilities here for them on their return.

"The Goa government should press the External Affairs Ministry to immediately conduct a risk assessment survey through their concerned embassies and consulates and prepare a viable rescue plan with the help of the military experts, if needed," the letter said. The GFP letter said Mormugao Port should be made the disembarkation point with quarantine facilities for Goans.

The Sawant government has earlier claimed there are over 7,000 seafarers from the state stranded in different parts of the world..

