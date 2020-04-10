HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5.00 PM

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5 PM. MDS1 TN-LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR CM will decide on lockdown extension, reopening liquor outlets: TN Minister Chennai: Whether to continue the lockdown beyond April 14 or not and if Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation-run liquor outlets may be reopened, will be decided by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Excise and Prohibition Minister, P Thangamani said.

MDS2 AP-VIRUS-CASES 2 new cases of coronavirus reported in AP, tally goes up to 365 Amaravati(AP): Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported overnight in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of infected to 365, the health department said. MDS5 KA-VIRUS-KASTURIRANGAN India should become self-reliant in medical equipment, devices: Kasturirangan Bengaluru: India needs to come out with a policy to make the country self-reliant in the field of medical equipment and devices drawing lessons from the battle against the COVID-19, eminent scientist K Kasturirangan said.

MDS8 PD-VIRUS-CASES 2 more test positive for COVID 19, tally risesto 7 Puducherry: Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Friday bringing the total active cases to seven in the union territory. MDS10 TN-VIRUS-THAI-ARREST Six Thai nationals held in TN for violating visa norms Erode(TN): Six Thailand nationals, who tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital near here were arrested for allegedly indulging in religious preaching in violation of visa norms, police said.

MES2 TL-VIRUS-CABINET Telangana Cabinet to meet on Apr 11 to discuss COVID-19 situation Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet would meet on Saturday to discuss the situation arising out of COVID-19 and the need to extend lockdown in the state among other issues. NVG NVG

