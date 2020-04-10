Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5.00 PM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:11 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5.00 PM

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5 PM. MDS1 TN-LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR CM will decide on lockdown extension, reopening liquor outlets: TN Minister Chennai: Whether to continue the lockdown beyond April 14 or not and if Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation-run liquor outlets may be reopened, will be decided by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Excise and Prohibition Minister, P Thangamani said.

MDS2 AP-VIRUS-CASES 2 new cases of coronavirus reported in AP, tally goes up to 365 Amaravati(AP): Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported overnight in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of infected to 365, the health department said. MDS5 KA-VIRUS-KASTURIRANGAN India should become self-reliant in medical equipment, devices: Kasturirangan Bengaluru: India needs to come out with a policy to make the country self-reliant in the field of medical equipment and devices drawing lessons from the battle against the COVID-19, eminent scientist K Kasturirangan said.

MDS8 PD-VIRUS-CASES 2 more test positive for COVID 19, tally risesto 7 Puducherry: Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Friday bringing the total active cases to seven in the union territory. MDS10 TN-VIRUS-THAI-ARREST Six Thai nationals held in TN for violating visa norms Erode(TN): Six Thailand nationals, who tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital near here were arrested for allegedly indulging in religious preaching in violation of visa norms, police said.

MES2 TL-VIRUS-CABINET Telangana Cabinet to meet on Apr 11 to discuss COVID-19 situation Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet would meet on Saturday to discuss the situation arising out of COVID-19 and the need to extend lockdown in the state among other issues. NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal, India agree to enhance cooperation in fight against coronavirus

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday agreed to enhance cooperation to further intensify the fight against the coronavirus and underlined the need of taking care of the citizens left stranded in each...

UK universities urge ministers for emergency funds to survive COVID-19

Universities across the UK on Friday launched an urgent appeal for the British government to step in with emergency funding to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, which threatens their biggest income source from internation...

Top foreign stories at 17.50

FGN48 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIANS About 250 Indians infected by coronavirus in Singapore Indian High Commission Singapore About 250 Indians, with nearly half of them staying in close contact in the dormitories for foreign workers, have te...

Govt to give life insurance cover up to Rs 35 lakh to FCI officials, labourers if succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty: Food Minister.

Govt to give life insurance cover up to Rs 35 lakh to FCI officials, labourers if succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty Food Minister....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020