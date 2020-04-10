Left Menu
UP: Villagers attack police team checking illicit sale of liquor, 3 cops injured

PTI | Banda | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:22 IST
A police team was attacked with bricks and stones during a raid to check illicit sale of liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on Friday, an official said. One sub-inspector and two constables sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital, said ASP Balwant Chaudhari.

He said the incident took place in Ghadighat village under Pahadi police station limits when the police team reached there to check illicit liquor sale during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Additional police force was deployed in the village and six people taken into custody, Chaudhari said.

