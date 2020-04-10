Left Menu
Development News Edition

No mask, no fuel rule in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:35 IST
No mask, no fuel rule in Odisha

The petrol pumps across Odisha on Friday came out with a stringent rule, No Mask, No Petrol/Diesel /CNG, in a bid to strictly enforce government's order making wearing of face masks mandatory while going out of homes. The fuel outlets decision was announced by Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association general secretary Sanjay Lath here.

There are about 1600 fuel outlets across Odisha. "The decision has been taken to ensure that people follow the governments guidelines", Lath said.

Reports from Bhubaneswar and various parts of the state said that grocery and vegetables shop owners are also refusing to sell itens to the customers not wearing masks. Lath said thousands of employees of the fuel stations are putting their lives at risk for the sake of duty and are also susceptible to infection.

"In the process (mask wearing), both the employees and the customers will be protected from the highly infectious disease, he said. The association general secretary said all filling station owners in the state have been asked to strictly adhere to the social distancing norm in their outlets.

The state government has made it mandatory for the citizens to wear masks while stepping out of homes. It has also decided to impose fines on the violators, Rs 200 for the first three offences and Rs 500 on every subsequent violation. The must wear mask order came into force from the previous day morning everywhere in the state.

In view of the shortage of N-95 masks in the markets, it allowed people to use a clean handkerchief or a piece of cloth with multiple folds to cover the nose and mouth while going out. The order exempted children below two years of age and asthama patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM brainstorms with experts, panel favours 14 more days lockdown in TN

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI A 19 member expert committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to advise it of steps to tackle the COVID-19 crisis on Friday recommended to Chief Minister K Palaniswami that the lockdown be extended by two weeks ...

EU calls leaders' videoconference on economic recovery

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday called an EU leaders videoconference for April 23 to discuss how Europe can pick itself up from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemicIt is time to lay the ground for a rob...

Nepal, India agree to enhance cooperation in fight against coronavirus

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday agreed to enhance cooperation to further intensify the fight against the coronavirus and underlined the need of taking care of the citizens left stranded in each...

UK universities urge ministers for emergency funds to survive COVID-19

Universities across the UK on Friday launched an urgent appeal for the British government to step in with emergency funding to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, which threatens their biggest income source from internation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020