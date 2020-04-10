Vigil on border may be intensified as no movement allowed: Amit Shah
Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah reviewed border guarding arrangements, at India - Pakistan, and India - Bangladesh borders, with BSF Command and Sector Headquarters through video-conferencing yesterday.
The Home Minister further directed that farmers in the border areas must be educated about COVID-19 and the preventive measures to be taken to prevent its spread in these areas. Also, in coordination with District administration, BSF must ensure that the people do not venture across the border fence inadvertently.
The Home Minister praised good work done by BSF formations amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. During the lockdown, BSF formations have focused their energy towards
Awareness campaigns, as per the guidelines of Ministry of Health
Sanitization efforts, wherever possible in the villages
Providing face masks and soaps for hand wash
Providing ration, potable water, and medical facilities to the needy, including remote villages, migratory laborers, daily wage earners, and stranded truck drivers in border areas
Also present in the review meeting were Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Shri Nityanand Rai, along with Union Home Secretary, Secretary (Border Management) and DG, BSF.
(With Inputs from PIB)
