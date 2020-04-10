Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vigil on border may be intensified as no movement allowed: Amit Shah

Shri Shah directed that vigil on the border may be intensified, especially along the unfenced area, to ensure that no cross border movement is allowed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:10 IST
Vigil on border may be intensified as no movement allowed: Amit Shah
The Home Minister praised good work done by BSF formations amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah reviewed border guarding arrangements, at India - Pakistan, and India - Bangladesh borders, with BSF Command and Sector Headquarters through video-conferencing yesterday.

Shri Shah directed that vigil on the border may be intensified, especially along the unfenced area, to ensure that no cross border movement is allowed.

The Home Minister further directed that farmers in the border areas must be educated about COVID-19 and the preventive measures to be taken to prevent its spread in these areas. Also, in coordination with District administration, BSF must ensure that the people do not venture across the border fence inadvertently.

The Home Minister praised good work done by BSF formations amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. During the lockdown, BSF formations have focused their energy towards

Awareness campaigns, as per the guidelines of Ministry of Health

Sanitization efforts, wherever possible in the villages

Providing face masks and soaps for hand wash

Providing ration, potable water, and medical facilities to the needy, including remote villages, migratory laborers, daily wage earners, and stranded truck drivers in border areas

Also present in the review meeting were Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Shri Nityanand Rai, along with Union Home Secretary, Secretary (Border Management) and DG, BSF.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

160 govt employees, including peon, donate month's salary to Haryana COVID-19 fund

A peon from Ambala, teacher from Gurgaon, police constable and a nurse are among the 160 government employees who have donated their months salary to the Haryana COVID-19 Relief Fund. Naresh from Ambala, a c employee, said his family encour...

Lockdown: Delhi govt releases financial aid for over 7,000 construction workers

The Delhi government on Friday said 7,242 more construction workers in the city have received financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each in view of the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus. In the first phase, the government had provide...

Nigeria joins OPEC+ counterparts in curtailment of crude oil production

Nigeria has joined other OPEC counterparts in a historic curtailment of crude oil production to rebalance and stabilize the global oil markets.Nigeria is participating in the pursuit of our commitment to the framework of the Declaration of ...

21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab taking tally to 151

The Punjab government said on Friday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 151 with 21 more people contracting the infection. A Jalandhar resident, who tested positive for coronavirus, died on Thursday, taking the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020