Following are top stories at 9 PM: NATION: DEL114 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19 cases cross 7,000 across India; Govts gear up for extending lockdown with some possible relaxations New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 7,000 on Friday with at least 236 deaths as several places including Delhi and Mumbai reported further spread of the deadly virus and Punjab became the second state to extend the lockdown till April 30, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets chief ministers to take stock of the situation. DEL120 VIRUS-LD INDIA-DEATH RATE India's COVID-19 death rate lower than many developed nations like US, UK: Medical experts New Delhi: Despite India reporting over 205 COVID-19 deaths in last one month, the country's death rate of about 3 per cent is lower than the global rate, and also much lower than several European countries like the UK, Italy and Spain, according to some medical experts. By Kunal Dutt and Asim Kamal DEL83 LOCKDOWN-MHA-LD GATHERINGS Don't allow religious gatherings, processions during lockdown: MHA to states New Delhi: In view of the upcoming festivals, the Centre asked the states and Union territories on Friday to strictly adhere to the ongoing 21-day lockdown and not allow any social or religious gathering and procession.

DEL101 MEA-VIRUS-HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE-EXPORT Govt decides to export surplus hydroxychloroquine, says there is buffer stock for India New Delhi: Amid concerns over the export of hydroxychloroquine, which is being seen as a drug that may counter coronavirus, the government on Friday said India has received requests from several nations for the medicine and a decision has been taken to export the surplus drug, while keeping a sufficient buffer of stocks for the country. DEL112 ED-WADHAWAN-EMAIL ED's email to Satara district admin led to Wadhawan brothers who were evading probe New Delhi: It was an email by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that led officials in Maharashtra's Satara district to Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter brothers of the scam-tainted DHFL, in the tourist town of Mahabaleshwar, officials privy to the development said on Friday.

DEL99 VIRUS-AMIT SHAH-LD BSF Shah directs BSF to enhance vigil along Pak, Bangladesh fronts; ensure no cross-border movement New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the BSF to enhance vigil along the Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, especially in the non-fenced areas, a senior official said on Friday. DEL122 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Decision to bring Indians stranded abroad will be taken after reviewing COVID-19 situation: Govt New Delhi: Over 20,400 foreign nationals have been evacuated from India amid the coronavirus crisis and any decision on bringing Indians from abroad will be taken at a later stage after reviewing the situation, the government said on Friday.

DEL24 MEA-VIRUS-INDOPAK-SAARC India swipe at Pak for insisting on bringing COVID-19 initiatives under SAARC framework New Delhi: India on Friday said the degree of seriousness of each member nation of the SAARC in collectively fighting the coronavirus pandemic can be gauged by their behaviour, in a clear reference to Pakistan's opposition to New Delhi's leadership in dealing with the crisis in the region. DEL75 VIRUS-PM-LD JAPAN India-Japan partnership can help develop new techs for post-COVID world: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID-19 world.

DEL121 JK-LD CEASEFIRE Indian Army inflicts heavy damage on 'enemy side' after Pak violates ceasefire Srinagar: The Indian Army on Friday said it has inflicted a heavy damage on Pakistani army's gun areas and terrorist launchpads after unprovoked ceasefire violation by the "enemy side" in two areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. LEGAL LGD1 VIRUS-SC-TESTING Plea in SC seeks mass testing to identify, treat COVID-19 infected people New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to conduct mass testing on priority basis for identifying and treating COVID-19 infected persons, especially in the hotspot areas across the country, to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESS DEL12 BIZ-ADB LD INDIA ADB assures USD 2.2 bn support package to India for COVID-19 response New Delhi: Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa on Friday assured Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of USD 2.2 billion (about Rs 16,500 crore) support to India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. FOREIGN: FGN43 VIRUS-LD PAK Pak further suspends domestic, intl flights as coronavirus cases cross 4,500 Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday further extended ban on domestic and international flight operations up to April 21 as the country stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus which has infected more than 4,500 people in the country, authorities said. By Sajjad Hussain FGN80 VIRUS-UK-2NDLD JOHNSON Boris Johnson out of ICU, must rest up says his father London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted out of the intensive care unit (ICU) but will remain in hospital to continue his early stage recovery after testing positive for coronavirus that has claimed nearly 8,000 lives in the country. By Aditi Khanna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.