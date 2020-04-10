Number of Thane's COVID-19 patients reaches 39

With the addition of six moreCOVID-19 patients, the number of such cases in Thane districtof Maharashtra reached 39, civic officials said on Friday

Thane Municipal Corporation's spokesperson SandeepMalavi said that five of the new patients are women, includinga 38-year-old doctor

In neighbouring Palghar district, the number ofcoronavirus positive persons went up to 34, with the additionof one patient on Friday, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

