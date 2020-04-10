Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rly transports 6.75 lakh wagons of commodities across country since March 23: officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:57 IST
Rly transports 6.75 lakh wagons of commodities across country since March 23: officials

Railways has transported around 6.75 lakh wagons carrying goods including about 4.50 lakh wagons with essential commodities such as foodgrains, salt, sugar, edible oil, coal and petroleum products since March 23, a statement from the national transporter said Friday. From April 2-8, it delivered a total of 2,58,503 wagons containing commodities out of which 1,55,512 wagons carried essential items.

This includes 21,247 wagons of foodgrains, 11,336 wagons of fertilizer, 1,24,759 wagons of coal and 7,665 wagons of petroleum products, it said. The statement said the government has granted a slew of exemptions and relaxations for the agriculture and allied sectors with respect to the 21-day lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic so as to ensure that farmers do not suffer from any adverse fall out. The Department of Fertilizers of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers is also making all efforts to ensure an adequate supply of fertilizers for the upcoming kharif season, it said.

The statement further said the Department of Fertilizers is closely monitoring the production, movement and availability of fertilizers and is in regular touch with state governments and Ministry of Railways on the same. "Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, the railways is also working closely with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and has moved more than 800 rakes carrying over 20 Lakh MT food grains across the country since March 24. FCI is able to meet the increasing demand of foodgrains by gearing up the pace of supply of wheat and rice throughout the country mostly by rail," it said.

Railways has also introduced 109 timetable parcel trains to supply essential commodities including perishable horticulture produce, seeds, milk and dairy products. Approximately, 59 routes for these special parcel trains have been notified since the beginning of the lockdown. "With this, almost all the important cities of India will get connected for transportation of essential and perishable goods at a fast speed. These services are expected to be further scaled up as per requirement," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Uttarakhand govt instructs 3 major Universities to disburse salaries to employees

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Uttarakhand government has asked three major universities in the state to ensure the disbursement of salaries to teachers and outsourced employees of the private PG Colleges affiliated to them. Post Graduate PG colle...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases decline slightly

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 570 on Friday, down from 610 the day before, and the number of new cases also slowed modestly to 3,951 from a previous 4,204. The latest tallies broadly confirm what experts describe as a p...

Ireland extends coronavirus lockdown until May 5

Ireland extended its stay-at-home coronavirus restrictions until May 5, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday, telling citizens they had succeeded so far in considerably slowing the spread of the virus but had not yet stopped it. Irela...

Italian rugby bosses cut salaries, set up 1.6m euro fund to support clubs

Italian rugby bosses on Friday agreed to voluntary cuts in salaries and payments for senior federation members while setting up a 1.65 million euros 1.8 million fund to help clubs in financial difficulty as a result of the coronavirus pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020