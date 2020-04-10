Raj: 98 fresh COVID-19 cases reported Friday, total cases reach over 560

The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 561 as 98 fresh cases were reported in the state on Friday while the fatality count due to the disease increased to eight with the death of a 65-year-old woman at a hospital here, officials said. The fresh cases include eight people evacuated from Iran, they said. Defence sources said all the 1,036 Indians evacuated from Iran had tested negative for the virus in that country but 50 of them have tested positive now. They were kept in Army-run quarantine facilities. "With 98 fresh cases reported on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 patients has reached 561, whereas with the death of a 65-year old woman who died at SMS hospital in Jaipur on Thursday evening, the number of deaths has increased to eight," an official said.

On Friday, the maximum number of cases -- 53 -- were reported in Jaipur, a hotspot, taking the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 221. Banswara reported 12 cases, Jodhpur nine, Jaisalmer eight, Jhalawar three, Kota two and Alwar, Bharatpur and Dausa one each. On Thursday evening, a 65-year-old woman suffering from the disease died in Jaipur, taking the death toll in the state due to COVID-19 to eight. "The woman from Ramganj in Jaipur was admitted to SMS Hospital on Wednesday with the complaint of respiratory distress pneumonia and co-morbidity hypertension. She tested positive for COVID-19 and was on ventilator," an official said.

This was the first death of a coronavirus patient in Ramganj and second in Jaipur. On Sunday, a man from Ghat Gate in the state capital had died of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.