COVID-19: 156 cases in Thane district, highest 48 in KDMC

The number of COVID-19 patients inThane district reached 156 on Friday, with the highest casesreported in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits,health officials said

There are 39 cases in TMC, 48 in KDMC, 33 in NMMC, 30in MBMC, three in Thane Rural and one each in UMC, Ambernathand Badlapur, they added.

