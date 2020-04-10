COVID-19: 156 cases in Thane district, highest 48 in KDMC

COVID-19: 156 cases in Thane district, highest 48 in KDMCPTI | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:55 IST
The number of COVID-19 patients inThane district reached 156 on Friday, with the highest casesreported in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits,health officials said
There are 39 cases in TMC, 48 in KDMC, 33 in NMMC, 30in MBMC, three in Thane Rural and one each in UMC, Ambernathand Badlapur, they added.
