Maha NCP leader attacks Centre for medical purchase circular

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:06 IST
Maharashtra Minister and NCPleader Jitendra Awhad on Friday lashed out at a reportedCentral government order asking states to buy PPE kits,ventilators and other equipment to combat the coronavirusoutbreak through it and not independently

He said the order puts the lives of COVID-19 patientsat risk as it would slow down procurement of medical items

Awhad said the order should be immediately withdrawnand asked the Maharashtra BJP to put pressure on the NarendraModi government for this.

