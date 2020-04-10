Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will continue to be global energy demand centre, says Dharmendra Pradhan at G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers' meeting

We have assured the global leadership that India will continue to be one of the leading demand centres for oil, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers' meeting on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:13 IST
India will continue to be global energy demand centre, says Dharmendra Pradhan at G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers' meeting
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in the meeting held via video-conferencing on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

We have assured the global leadership that India will continue to be one of the leading demand centres for oil, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers' meeting on Friday. "I took part in G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers' meeting today. India raised 2 issues, less volatility of oil price is good for all stakeholders and price should be reasonable and affordable to producing and consuming countries," Pradhan told ANI after the meeting.

"I have assured the global leadership that India will continue to be the global demand centre. We are confident that post-COVID-19 situation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the demand will come from India and it will contribute its bid to the global energy market through its robust demand centre," he added. The meeting, held through video conferencing, was called by Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as the G20 Presidency, and chaired by its Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz.

Energy Ministers of G20 countries, guest countries and heads of international organizations including OPEC, IEA and IEF attended the meeting. Deliberations were also held in the meeting over the effects due to the reduction in demand owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Pradhan in the meeting stated that India has always advocated for a stable oil market, which is reasonable for producers and affordable for consumers. He also appreciated the collective efforts of OPEC and OPEC-plus countries to balance the supply-side factors which is imperative for long-term sustainability.

He has, however, urged that oil prices should be targeted to affordable levels to allow for a consumption-led demand recovery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 987 more coronavirus deaths, toll tops 13,000

France on Friday reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row. The new deaths -- including 554 in hosp...

Millions filed for U.S. unemployment - many are still waiting for the cash

A shocking 16.8 million people filed for U.S. unemployment benefits in the last three weeks as the country shut down to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, overwhelming state labor departments and creating a large backlog of pending a...

PM Johnson up and walking in COVID-19 recovery as UK deaths near 9,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back on his feet in his recovery from COVID-19 on Friday as Britain recorded its deadliest day yet in the coronavirus pandemic, with 980 more deaths taking the countrys overall toll to nearly 9,000.The rise ...

Man on municipality duty dies while spraying disinfectant in UP

A 40-year-old man died on Friday afternoon after falling unconscious while spraying disinfectant in Lakshmi Purva locality of Bilgram, officials said. Rajesh Kumar was put on duty by the municipality for spraying disinfectant when he sudden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020