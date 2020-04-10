Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra Health Minister raises issue of certification of coronavirus protective gear with Harsh Vardhan

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday raised the issue of certification and procurement of protective gear with Union Health Minister via video conferencing in which health ministers from different states took part.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:35 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister raises issue of certification of coronavirus protective gear with Harsh Vardhan
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday raised the issue of certification and procurement of protective gear with Union Health Minister via video conferencing in which health ministers from different states took part. "There is an issue of certification and procurement of protective gear. Some companies are producing good quality material but do not have the authorisation from DRDE or SITRA," Tope said.

"We also need the schedule regarding the quantity of protective gear, we will receive from the Centre so that we can think of arranging the remaining quantity if shortage still persists," he added. Responding to Tope, Vardhan said: " We have supplied PPEs to various states without compromising on quality. Earlier, we used to import these PPEs. Now with Textile ministry, we are now producing it within the country. We have identified 32 manufacturers of PPEs. We are also procuring PPEs from abroad and we will procure 10 lakh PPEs per week from this weekend," he said.

Health Secretary, Preeti Sudan said all efforts should be made to ensure that the virus does not reach in non-affected areas," Several State Health Ministers raised the issue of lockdown.

Harsh Vardhan said that a decision will be taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with chief ministers. He said AarogyaSetu App should be widely downloaded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

G20 energy ministers scramble to finalise oil output deal

G20 energy ministers held virtual talks Friday as major oil producers scrambled to finalize output cuts to shore up prices, with Mexico announcing a deal with the United States that could end an impasse. Mexico was the lone holdout in an OP...

Trudeau says 'more normal' phase of Canada's coronavirus fight could come in summer

Canadian life could soon return to a semblance of normality if people bear down now to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the risk of resurgence will remain until a vaccine is developed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.Dur...

Pak shells LoC in Poonch for fifth consecutive day

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the fifth consecutive day on Friday by shelling mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said. At about 2230 hours t...

France reports 987 more coronavirus deaths, toll tops 13,000

France on Friday reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row. The new deaths -- including 554 in hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020