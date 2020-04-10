Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 12 more test positive in WB, total active cases rise to 89

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:42 IST
COVID-19: 12 more test positive in WB, total active cases rise to 89

Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the number of active cases to 89, state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Friday. The total number of coronavirus infection reported so far in the state stands at 116. "In the last 24 hours, 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 and three persons have been discharged (from hospital). The number of deaths due to the virus remains at five. Active cases in the state are now 89," Sinha said.

"We are not witnessing sharp rise in the number of cases. It's hovering between eight and 12 in the last 7-8 days. We are encouraged by this but not complacent," Sinha told reporters at the state secretariat. Referring to confusion over the COVID-19 death figure, the chief secretary said, "We are reporting every death to a committee to confirm whether or not it's due to the virus. If it says someone died of coronavirus, we are announcing it. Deaths which it says are not because of coronavirus infection but comorbidities, we are not announcing them." Sinha also said neither the Kolkata Municipal Corporation nor any civic body in the state are legally authorised to issue COVID-19 death certificate.

The state currently has 10 hotspots and the administration is taking requisite measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said. "We have a different approach for rural and urban areas. As in Howrah, we have closed roads and shifted or closed markets. But we are not shutting down any facility without making an alternative arrangement. We are also doing this in cities. A similar move has been initiated in Kolkata," he said.

Asked whether the state has plans to seal those areas, he said, "Such a situation has not yet come. To check the spread of infection, we will seal a particular road, if required." According to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directive, the state government on Friday issued an order to allow tea gardens to reopen, initially with 15 per cent workforce as it is required to prune the bushes, he said. The government has issued another order extending the deadline for government licenses from March 31 to June 30, he said.

The state health department has started sending hydroxychloroquine tablets to districts. "The chief medical officer of health will be distributing them as per requirement," an official of the state health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

G20 energy ministers scramble to finalise oil output deal

G20 energy ministers held virtual talks Friday as major oil producers scrambled to finalize output cuts to shore up prices, with Mexico announcing a deal with the United States that could end an impasse. Mexico was the lone holdout in an OP...

Trudeau says 'more normal' phase of Canada's coronavirus fight could come in summer

Canadian life could soon return to a semblance of normality if people bear down now to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the risk of resurgence will remain until a vaccine is developed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.Dur...

Pak shells LoC in Poonch for fifth consecutive day

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the fifth consecutive day on Friday by shelling mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said. At about 2230 hours t...

France reports 987 more coronavirus deaths, toll tops 13,000

France on Friday reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row. The new deaths -- including 554 in hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020