COVID-19: 12 more test positive in WB, total active cases rise to 89

Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the number of active cases to 89, state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Friday. The total number of coronavirus infection reported so far in the state stands at 116. "In the last 24 hours, 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 and three persons have been discharged (from hospital). The number of deaths due to the virus remains at five. Active cases in the state are now 89," Sinha said.

"We are not witnessing sharp rise in the number of cases. It's hovering between eight and 12 in the last 7-8 days. We are encouraged by this but not complacent," Sinha told reporters at the state secretariat. Referring to confusion over the COVID-19 death figure, the chief secretary said, "We are reporting every death to a committee to confirm whether or not it's due to the virus. If it says someone died of coronavirus, we are announcing it. Deaths which it says are not because of coronavirus infection but comorbidities, we are not announcing them." Sinha also said neither the Kolkata Municipal Corporation nor any civic body in the state are legally authorised to issue COVID-19 death certificate.

The state currently has 10 hotspots and the administration is taking requisite measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said. "We have a different approach for rural and urban areas. As in Howrah, we have closed roads and shifted or closed markets. But we are not shutting down any facility without making an alternative arrangement. We are also doing this in cities. A similar move has been initiated in Kolkata," he said.

Asked whether the state has plans to seal those areas, he said, "Such a situation has not yet come. To check the spread of infection, we will seal a particular road, if required." According to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directive, the state government on Friday issued an order to allow tea gardens to reopen, initially with 15 per cent workforce as it is required to prune the bushes, he said. The government has issued another order extending the deadline for government licenses from March 31 to June 30, he said.

The state health department has started sending hydroxychloroquine tablets to districts. "The chief medical officer of health will be distributing them as per requirement," an official of the state health department said.

