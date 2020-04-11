Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Lucknow

Three more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Lucknow on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 10:42 IST
3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Lucknow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Lucknow on Saturday. In-charge of isolation ward, King George's Medical University (KGMU) Dr Sudhir Singh said, "Three coronavirus positive cases have been found in Lucknow. 557 samples were sent for testing and out of them, six came positive."

Three cases are from Lucknow, they are a 38-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, and a 55-year-old man. In Agra also three new cases were reported and they are a 23-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, and a 61-year-old man.

"The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has spiked to 431 in Uttar Pradesh, with 21 fresh cases being reported today. Out of the total number, 32 were cured/discharged while four died," said the Health Department on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

China reported on Saturday a rise in new coronavirus cases, as authorities try to head off the second wave of infections, particularly from imported and asymptomatic cases, as curbs on cities and travel are lifted. The National Health Commi...

Easter Sunday events in Spain cancelled, communities make masks amid virus outbreak

Communities in Spain have cancelled thousands of religious processions, which were likely to be held to commemorate Easter Sunday on April 12, for the first time in nearly 90 years, in view of the coronavirus outbreak. But people in-charge ...

COVID-19: No golf tournaments as hundreds of migrant caddies face hardship

With the Professional Golf Tour of India PGTI suspended and golf courses shut due to the coronavirus enforced lockdown, the daily-wage caddies are under great deal of financial stress with most worrying about their livelihood. The fast-spre...

Terrorists escape after exchange of fire in J-K's Kulgam: Police

An exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists at Nandimarg, Kulgam after which the terrorists escaped from the site.On a credible input, an operation was launched with Army and Central Armed Police Forces, last night...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020