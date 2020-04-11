By Some Districts In Maharashtra Covid-19 Free While Maharashtra has crossed the mark of 1500 COVID-19 positive cases, nine districts of the state have remained free of the virus infection, according to the State Health Ministry.

The nine districts with no coronavirus positive patient include Dhule, Nandurbar, Solapur, Parbhani, Nanded, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. Moreover, there are 8 other districts in the state which have so far reported 1 coronavirus positive case each till date.

As per the State Health Ministry, these districts -- Nashik, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Hindoo, Beed, Washim and Gondia are expected to become COVID-19 free by Sunday. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country which stands at 1,574, including 188 cured and discharged and 110 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest bulletin on Saturday.With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447.Among 7,447 COVID-19 positive cases, 6,565 are active cases, 643 are cured, discharged and migrated, and 239 patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

