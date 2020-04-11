Kejriwal suggests extension of lockdown till Apr 30 during PM Modi's interaction with CMs: Sources

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday suggested that the nationwide lockdown should be extended till April 30 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with chief ministers, sources said. They said Kejriwal was of the view that the ongoing 21-day lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14, should be extended to the whole of India and not only in Delhi.

"Extending the lockdown in Delhi only will not serve any purpose," sources quoted Kejriwal as saying in the video conference interaction with the prime minister. As the country battles the coronavirus, Modi on Saturday held a video conference with chief ministers primarily to take their feedback on whether the 21-nationwide lockdown is extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of the infections.

The central government is understood to have also obtained views on the issue from all the relevant agencies and stakeholders involved in the efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

