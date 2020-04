Maharashtra COVID-19 tally reaches 1,666 with 92 new positive cases

With 92 more COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra, the state tally of infected people on Saturday climbed to 1,666, recording the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, according to the State Health Department. Meanwhile, police personnel was deployed in Kalanagar area of Bandra East, which has been sealed and declared a containment zone.

While Maharashtra has crossed the mark of 1600 COVID-19 positive cases, nine districts of the state have remained free of the virus infection, said the State Health Ministry.The nine districts with no coronavirus positive patient include Dhule, Nandurbar, Solapur, Parbhani, Nanded, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.Moreover, there are 8 other districts in the state which have so far reported 1 coronavirus positive case each till date. These districts -- Nashik, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Hindoo, Beed, Washim and Gondia are expected to become COVID-19 free by Sunday. With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest bulletin on Saturday.

Among 7,447 COVID-19 positive cases, 6,565 are active cases, 643 are cured, discharged and migrated, and 239 patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

