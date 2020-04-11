Left Menu
COVID-19: OFB starts manufacturing two-bed tents for screening, isolation, quarantine

Updated: 11-04-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 14:35 IST
The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started manufacturing two-bed tents for screening, isolation and quarantine of people suspected or infected with the novel coronavirus, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday. These tents with a floor area of 9.55 square metre are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel and aluminium alloy, it said. "These tents can be set up in any place and terrain and help in creating additional facilities other than those in conventional hospitals within a short period of time," the ministry said in a statement.

Ordnance equipment factory in Kanpur has manufactured these tents, it said, adding 50 such tents have been sent to the Arunachal Pradesh government. More than 7,000 people have been infected and over 230 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in India till now.

Ordnance factory in Ambajhari (OFAJ) in Nagpur has developed a fumigation chamber for the purpose of sanitisation, the ministry siad. "It is fully portable and can be shifted with ease. It is installed at the main entrance of OFAJ hospital," it added.

India is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Across the world, approximately 17 lakh persons have been infected and over one lakh died due to the virus so far..

