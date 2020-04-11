Left Menu
Maha: Two test positive for COVID-19 in Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:26 IST
Two persons tested positive for coronavirus at Aurangabad in Maharashtra, taking the district's tally to 20, an official said on Saturday. Two persons, including a friend of a 38-year-old COVID-19 patient and a 29-year-old man, tested positive for the infection on Friday night, civil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni said.

With the two new cases, the district's count of COVID-19 patients now stands at 20, he said. As per the data released by the authorities, so far eight persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Latur and three in Osmanabad, while Beed, Jalna and Hingoli have one case each.

