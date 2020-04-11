Left Menu
ITBP provide food and distribute ration among locals in Himachal Pradesh

The ITBP troops provided food and distributed ration among the locals in remote villages of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:52 IST
ITBP provide food and distribute ration among locals in Himachal Pradesh. Photo/ ITBP. Image Credit: ANI

The ITBP troops provided food and distributed ration among the locals in remote villages of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. "The Jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are providing ration, fuel, medicines besides other daily use items in different parts of the Country during the lockdown. They are also helping authorities in the enforcement of the lockdown and keeping an eye on the supplies being provided to the needy," said ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey earlier on Thursday.

"Thousands of people are benefited from the gesture. The Force is also running awareness campaigns in the areas and keeping social distancing in mind, providing correct information to the people of these areas," ITBP said on Thursday. The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, for 21 days as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh is 28. Till now, six people have either been cured or discharged, while one death has been reported. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,447, including 6565 active cases of the virus. So far, 642 patients have either been cured or discharged while 239 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

