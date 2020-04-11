COVID-19: Arunachal starts sanitising all vehicles entering Capital Complex

COVID-19: Arunachal starts sanitising all vehicles entering Capital ComplexPTI | Itanagar | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:57 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday began sanitising all vehicles, including ambulances, police and FCI vehicles, entering the Capital Complex in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said. The Capital Complex comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas in Papum Pare district.
All vehicles entering the Capital Complex are being sanitised at various check-posts, Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom said. Dulom on Friday inspected the sanitising procedures carried out by security and health personnel at Banderdewa check-post.
"We need to take preventive measures to combat coronavirus in the state," Dulom said. Awareness about the drive will be created among the personnel involved in essential services, he added.
Meanwhile, the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), during the day, donated 11,000 masks to the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The masks will be distributed among the poor, the IMA said.
The Arunachal chapter of the IMA said it has distributed 3,000 masks in the last three days among people in various areas of the Capital Complex. ACCI president Tarh Nachung said it has distributed 500 masks among people in nearby Doimukh town.
