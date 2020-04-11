Lockdown violation: 568 arrested, Rs 13 lakh collected as fine in UP

As many as 568 people have been arrested in this district of Uttar Pradesh for reportedly violating the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, police said on Saturday, adding a fine of Rs 13 lakh was collected from the offenders. "Till April 10, as many as 171 cases have been registered and 568 persons arrested for violation of lockdown orders. Of this, action was initiated against 470 persons under the Epidemic Diseases Act,” Superintendent of Police (city) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said. “On Friday itself, 10 cases were registered and 32 persons arrested,” he said. The official said over Rs 13 lakh was collected as fine from the offenders. PTI CORR NAV SRY