Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown violation: 568 arrested, Rs 13 lakh collected as fine in UP

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:08 IST
Lockdown violation: 568 arrested, Rs 13 lakh collected as fine in UP

As many as 568 people have been arrested in this district of Uttar Pradesh for reportedly violating the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, police said on Saturday, adding a fine of Rs 13 lakh was collected from the offenders. "Till April 10, as many as 171 cases have been registered and 568 persons arrested for violation of lockdown orders. Of this, action was initiated against 470 persons under the Epidemic Diseases Act,” Superintendent of Police (city) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said. “On Friday itself, 10 cases were registered and 32 persons arrested,” he said. The official said over Rs 13 lakh was collected as fine from the offenders. PTI CORR NAV SRY

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Is Set To Decide On And Announce Pricing For May Crude Exports On Sunday - Bloomberg News

April 11 Reuters - SAUDI ARAMCO IS SET TO DECIDE ON AND ANNOUNCE PRICING FOR MAY CRUDE EXPORTS ON SUNDAY - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text httpsbloom.bg3aWltDj Further company coverage...

Aiming overhaul, PCB removes long-serving employees from plum posts

The Pakistan Cricket Board has released two of its long-serving employees -- former Test players Haroon Rasheed and Agha Zahid -- in a clear indication that it is determined to overhaul the National Cricket Academy and related departments. ...

Indian Railways respond to over 2 lakh queries in first two weeks of lockdown

In order to assist railway passengers, other citizens and help resolve issues in freight operations, Indian Railways has upscaled the helpline facilities after the imposition of a countrywide lockdown. Since the facilities have been put in...

Study reveals fibre intake in young women may reduce breast cancer risk

While high dietary fibre foods such as fruits, vegetables and nuts are helpful in maintain bowel health, a recent study suggests that there is a significantly lower breast cancer risk among women who eat fibre-rich foods, during their adole...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020