Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drop in crime rate across Kerala during lockdown, say police

PTI | Thiruvai | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:12 IST
Drop in crime rate across Kerala during lockdown, say police

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 11 (PTI): The crime rate across Kerala came down significantly since the lockdown came into effect on March 24 following the spread of coronavirus, state police said in a report. Prepared by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), the report said there was a decline in the rate during the lockdown period in March 2020 when compared to the same period last year.

It said that from March 25 to March 31, 2019, there were 12 robbery cases which came down to two during the lockdown period this year. The report showed there were 18 molestation cases from March 25 to March 31, 2020 while there were 92 during the same period last year.

However, there was not much decrease in murder cases. The seven days of lockdown in March 2020 reported four murder cases while there were six cases last year.

"It's difficult to curtail offences like murder as it is a spontaneous offence happening out of various personal reasons. But there is a drastic reduction in the number of theft, riots cases, rape, kidnapping and cheating cases," a senior official of SCRB told PTI. There was a major decrease in the Special and Local Laws (SLL) Crimes, including the Arms Act, NDPS Act and others.

While there were 1,460 road accident cases during the seven days between March 25 and 31, 2019, only 97 cases were reported during lockdown period in March this year. There were 15 road accident deaths during the lockdown period this year but during the same period last year, the death toll was 181.

The state has been under total lockdown from March 24, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI RRT NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Next 3-4 weeks critical for impact of steps taken to curb spread of coronavirus: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken to contain the coronavirus, noting that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge. Interacting with the ...

UK's Johnson making "very good progress" in COVID-19 recovery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making very good progress in his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Saturday, as his health minister said the peak of the outbreak in Britain had not yet been reached. The death toll in Britis...

SoftBank CEO Son says will donate 300 million masks per month to Japan

SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said he has secured a monthly supply of 300 million face masks for Japan from May after reaching a deal with Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd, which has also started producing masks.SoftBank wi...

Motor racing-Williams secure loan from company owned by Latifi's father

The Williams Formula One team has secured a loan through a company owned by the father of their Canadian Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi as part of a refinancing of corporate borrowings. The loan, which was finalized last week according ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020