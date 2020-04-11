Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Guj govt allows fishing, allied activities from Sat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:19 IST
Lockdown: Guj govt allows fishing, allied activities from Sat

Amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Gujarat government on Saturday allowed fishing and allied activities of processing, packaging, maintenance of cold chains and transportation, in the process bringing relief to those employed in the sector, a senior official said. From Saturday, fishermen can go out in the Arabian Sea, said Ashwani Kumar, secretary to the chief minister.

"Related activities of processing, packaging, maintenanceof cold chains, and transportation of fish and prawns have also been allowed from today," he said. "The state government has also decided to extend the benefit of Rs 1000 ex-gratia payment to widow pensioners, that is Rs 500 each in the months of April and May, as relief during the lockdown to non-BPL beneficiaries," he added.

The Gujarat government will pay Rs 35 crore to around 3.46 lakh such beneficiaries, and the Centre will contribute Rs 9.74 crore to give Rs Rs 1000 each to 97,474 widows from the BPL category, Kumar said. Kumar also informed that seven people were arrested under the Prevention of Black Marketing Act for diverting food grains meant for distribution among the poor in Prantij in Sabarkantha district.

He said around 3.10 lakh passes have been issued for movement of essential commodities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Next 3-4 weeks critical for impact of steps taken to curb spread of coronavirus: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken to contain the coronavirus, noting that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge. Interacting with the ...

UK's Johnson making "very good progress" in COVID-19 recovery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making very good progress in his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Saturday, as his health minister said the peak of the outbreak in Britain had not yet been reached. The death toll in Britis...

SoftBank CEO Son says will donate 300 million masks per month to Japan

SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said he has secured a monthly supply of 300 million face masks for Japan from May after reaching a deal with Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd, which has also started producing masks.SoftBank wi...

Motor racing-Williams secure loan from company owned by Latifi's father

The Williams Formula One team has secured a loan through a company owned by the father of their Canadian Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi as part of a refinancing of corporate borrowings. The loan, which was finalized last week according ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020