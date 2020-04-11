Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: TN supports extending curbs, wants 2 lakh test kits from Centre

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:59 IST
COVID-19: TN supports extending curbs, wants 2 lakh test kits from Centre

Supporting continuing curbs beyond April 14 for two more weeks, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that train and flight services should not be resumed and stressed the importance of smooth supply of essential commodities. In a meet via a video link with Modi to discuss the COVID-19 situation, Palaniswami sought two lakh test kits from the Centre, additional funding to aid unorganised sector workers and farm labourers, besides Rs 2,000 to each of their families if the lockdown is to be extended by the Centre.

He wanted the Centre to announce a special package for agriculture and horticulture promotion. Briefing reporters about the video conference and a subsequent Cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said several Chief Ministers opined that under the present circumstances the lockdown should be extended and if not, all efforts taken so far to check COVID-19 will fail.

"Our Chief Minister too has favoured extension of lock down in Tamil Nadu by at least two weeks based on experts recommendation," he said. A 19-member expert panel had on Friday favoured extending curbs for 14 more days to Chief Minister Palaniswami.

"The Cabinet meeting decided to implement the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on extending the lockdown at the national level," Shanmugam said. Palaniswami has briefed the Cabinet on the views of several CMs on prolonging curbs and the recommendation of the State's expert panel to extend restrictions by 14 more days.

"Tamil Nadu government will take a decision on extending lockdown based on the announcement of the PM on the matter," he said. Shanmugam said the Prime Minister advised states to take steps to popularise the use of 'Aarogya setu' mobile app among people and take initiatives in areas like telemedicine and follow containment and quarantine strategies according to number of positive cases in a given affected area.

While the Chief Secretary in his press conference initially said the PM was scheduled to address the nation tonight (on COVID-19), he subsequently clarified that it has not been confirmed. The Cabinet meet deliberated on the action being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus right from the beginning.

It lauded doctors, nurses, paramedics and police personnel for their dedication in the fight against the contagion and thanked them. Similarly, the government appreciated and thanked the people too for their cooperation in following the lockdown.

Earlier, an official release quoted Palaniswami as saying, "Train and flight services should not be resumed. I appeal to the Prime Minister and other Chief Ministers not to allow inter State passengers movement." Smooth supply of essential commodities like dhal and spices from other states through railways and inter-State movement of these goods through lorries should be ensured, the Chief Minister said. "If the lockdown is extended,I request additional funding as well as allotment of essential commodities to support the unorganised sector workers and agricultural labourers. They may be provided 2,000 rupees per family." Palaniswami also told Modi that "testing of the contacts has to be done immediately for which I require rapid test kits.I have written to the Union Health Minister to provide two lakh test kits to Tamil Nadu." Positive cases climbed in Tamil Nadu to 969 on Saturday.

Though TN has faced natural disasters continuously like the three cyclones between 2016 and 2018, besides a severe drought, it still got lesser allocation under the State Disaster Relief Fund, he said and requested an adhoc Rs 1,000 crore grant from the National Disaster Relief Fund to procure medical and protective material. Thanking the Centre for Rs 510 crore grant under SDRF, he said the 15th Finance Commission methodology has resulted in Tamil Nadu getting only 64.65 per cent increase under the SDRF, while it is 120.33 per cent for other states.

The Chief Mininster batted for Rs 9,000 crore grant to launch a comprehensive plan to combat COVID-19 and its aftermath on the state's economy, Rs 3,000 crore towards buying ventilators, protective gears and wanted the Centre to supply polymerase chain reaction and rapid test kits. Also, he reiterated a number of measures like nod for additional borrowing of 33 per cent above the permitted level for fiscal year 2019-20 may be allowed for 2020-21 for combating the pandemic.

Presently, the State has 12 government facilities and seven private labs for COVID-19 testing and this needed to be increased, he pointed out..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Cargo handling at top 12 ports marginally up at 705 MT in FY20

Cargo handling rose marginally to nearly 705 million tonnes MT at the countrys 12 major ports 2019-20 over the previous fiscal, according to official data. nsp These ports had handled 699.10 million tonnes MT cargo in 2018-19.The growth at ...

TRAI issues recommendations on reserve price for auction of FM radio channels

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Saturday recommended that the reserve price for FM radio channels for 273 new cities has been fixed at 80 per cent of the valuation for each city. The reserve price will be 80 per cent of the val...

Patnaik urges PM to extend nationwide lockdown till April 30

Two days after Odisha extended the lockdown till April 30, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday urged the Centre to continue with the ongoing nationwide shutdown till the end of this month to stem the surge in COVID-19 cases with great...

U'khand: 28 houses gutted in fire

Twenty-eight houses were completely burnt and around a dozen partially damaged in a fire that broke out at a village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand but there was no report of any casualty, a senior official said on Saturday. The fire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020