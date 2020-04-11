6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bengal; total cases 95

Six more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 95, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. There was no death due to coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours and the toll remained at five, she said.

"Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported since Friday. So the number of active cases in the state is 95 as of now," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat. Of the 95 cases, 70 were reported from 16 families, she said.

The total number of people infected with the dreaded virus rose to 122 on Saturday, though the Union ministry of health and family welfare has put the figure at 126..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

