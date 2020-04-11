Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district at about 9ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:33 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district at about 9:30 pm on Saturday.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Further, details are awaited.
Pakistan had on Friday also violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Poonch district.Earlier on Friday, the Indian Army had carried out precision attacks on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pak
- Poonch
- Indian Army
- Balakote
- Line of Control
- Mendhar
- Kashmir
- Pakistan Army
ALSO READ
5 Pak supported terrorist killed, 5 own Special Force troops also lost: Indian Army
Indian Army facilitates safe return of 21-year-old man who crosses into China in March
Indian Army postpones its bi-annual Army Commanders' Conference in view of COVID-19
Indian Army facilitates safe return of 21-year-old man who crosses into China in March
Larsen & Toubro wins 'large' contract from Indian Army for advanced IT-enabled network