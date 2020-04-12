Maharashtra witness empty churches on Easter amid COVID-19 lockdown

As the mass gatherings have been suspended across the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak, churches in Maharashtra's Mumbai remain closed on Easter. St Michael's Church in Mahim area of Mumbai locked their doors against the threat of coronavirus. There has never been an Easter like this as the churches, pews wore an empty look.

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance. Similarly, Basilica Of Our Lady of The Mount' in Bandra also took a seat back from the Easter celebration due to the virus.

On April 21 last year, devotees had gathered at churches across India at midnight on Easter. Churches were decked up with flowers as people attended the ceremonial midnight mass to offer prayers in devotional fervour. However, this year, live-streaming of services is being done at several churches amid 21-day COVID-19 lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

After Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan, Maharashtra also on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state till April 30 to check the spread of the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

