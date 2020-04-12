Eight held for gathering at gurdwara defying lockdown

Police have apprehended eight people and registered a case against them for allegedly gathering at a gurdwara in violation of the lockdown orders in North Delhi's Kotwali on Sunday, officials said. A police team on patrol duty found that a group of people was performing religious activities at Gurdwara Sisgang at around 2.15 am, they said.

After seeing police, the people there tried to flee but they were apprehended, a senior police official said. A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them at Kotwali police station, he said.

The eight apprehended were not wearing masks and had gathered at a religious place in violation of the lockdown orders, the officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

