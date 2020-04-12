Left Menu
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district

Pakistan on Sunday violated the ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:52 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Sunday violated the ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district. The ceasefire violation took place at about 1:40 pm. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

More details are awaited. Pakistan had on Saturday at about 9:30 pm violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

Pakistan had on Friday also violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Poonch district.Earlier on Friday, the Indian Army had carried out precision attacks on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army.(ANI)

