Noted freedom fighter dies

Noted freedom fighter Sachchidanand Painuli passed away at his Ganganagar residence here on Sunday

The 92-year-old's last rites were performed by his son on Poornanand ghat in Muni ki Reti area here with full state honours in the presence of his kin and senior administrative officials. Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal was at the ghat to pay his last respects to the departed leader and placed a wreath on his body. Painuli is remembered for his role in the freedom movement and the Tehri Jankranti. He was also well known for his oratorical skills

In his twilight years, he had written a book titled "Vriddhawastha".

