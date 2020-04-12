Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambulances in Kerala come under scanner for ferrying people

PTI | Thiruvai | Updated: 12-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:49 IST
Ambulances in Kerala come under scanner for ferrying people

As the nationwide lockdown continues in the state, ambulances have come under police scanner after a few were seized for transporting people, instead of patients. A case was registered against an ambulance driver by the police on Sunday at Parassala station near Tamil Nadu border in Thiruvananthapuram district for transporting people after charging them a huge amount.

"The driver initially told officials at the check-post that the vehicle was empty, but they found five passengers in the ambulance who were picked up from Pattom, a place inside Thiruvananthapuram city," police said. During the lockdown period, the ambulance was ferrying people from Kerala to Tamil Nadu and back, police said adding the vehicle was apprehended on Saturday midnight.

A case has been registered against the driver, Vijesh, and the five people who had violated the lockdown protocols. "The ambulance has a sticker of Vaikunta Swami Dharma Pracharanasabha (VSDP), a local political party but the party officials denied that it belonged to them," police said.

Another ambulance was caught on Saturday at Kozhikode district, which was transporting people from Ernakulam to Kasaragod. "The ambulance travelled for around five hours and when it reached Kozhikode, police saw two people boarding it.

This caused suspicion. The ambulance was seized by Elathur police after Kozhikode police informed them about their doubt," police said. The ambulance had nine people including two drivers.

Five passengers were from Ernakulam and two were from Kozhikode. "A case has been registered against the driver and other passengers under various Acts including the Indian Penal Code, The Epidemic Act and the Motor Vehicles Act," police said.

The ambulance was modified in such a manner that it looks like an ambulance but was able to transport people too, police said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had yesterday said strong action would be taken against those who misuse the essential services including ambulances.

"There was a news about certain persons who were caught at Kozhikode for travelling in an ambulance during the lockdown period. The vehicle was seized," Vijayan had said. The lockdown has left many people stranded at various parts of the state due to lack of public transport.

"The ambulance drivers were trying to make money in this situation," a senior police official from Kozhikode said.PTI RRT SS PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus will not overcome us, says Queen in her Easter message

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday issued an Easter message from Windsor Castle to say that the festival marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ is needed as much as ever to remind the world that we will not be overcome by the coronavir...

16 of 18 active coronavirus cases linked to Jamaat event: HP officials

Sixteen of the 18 active coronavirus cases currently in Himachal Pradesh are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin last month, officials said here on Sunday. The officials said they are either members of the Jam...

People's Bank of China now owns 1.01 pc stake in HDFC

The Peoples Bank of China PBOC has bought 1.01 per cent stake in the Housing Development Finance Corporation HDFC. PBOC held 1.75 crore shares of HDFC during the quarter that ended in March, according to the data submitted by the company to...

Fadnavis asks Maha govt to seek money from cash-rich bodies

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government to borrow money from the cash-rich Mumbai civic body and MMRDA to buy the equipment required in the fight against coronavirus. Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020