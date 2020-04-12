Bhiwandi: 62-year-old man tests coronavirus positive

A 62-year-old man from Bhiwandi town in the district, who had come in contact with some attendees of Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event, tested coronavirus positive on Sunday, an official said. He had gone to Mumbra in the district, where he came in contact with the Nizamuddin event attendees, Dr Jayant Dhule, medical officer of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) said.

"He is the first COVID-19 patient in Bhiwandi," he said. "He had stayed in Mumbra for about two weeks and returned to Bhiwandi four days back. Soon after his return, he started showing symptoms of coronavirus infection. His test reports confirmed that he is infected," Dhule said.

He has been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, while nine of his family members have been quarantined, he added. Till Saturday, 169 persons tested coronavirus positive in Thane district, nine of whom have died, officials said.

