Warnings, drone monitoring, spots for buyers: How cops enforce social distancing in Delhi mandis

In Delhi's bustling wholesale vegetable and fruit markets which witness a steady stream of buyers throughout the day, police have deployed drones, marked spots in front of stalls for customers to stand and are making repeated announcements to ensure people follow social distancing norms. Civil defence volunteers have also been roped in for the task and police are mulling staggered timings for traders and buyers to avoid overcrowding in the markets.

In West Delhi's Keshopur Mandi, suppliers and buyers have been strictly directed to adhere to social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the police said on Sunday. Two inspectors with a team of local police and a company of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are deployed in the market daily, they said.

Strong pickets have been erected to restrict entry of unauthorised persons on the road facing the mandi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said. No vehicle is allowed to enter without a valid entry pass and action will be taken against violators, he said, adding that checking of ID cards of vendors and buyers before they are allowed to enter the market will also be started, he said.

"Vendors have been made to arrange fruit and vegetable stalls at proper distance. Authorities have been requested to remove stray animals from mandi," Purohit said. Spots have been marked in front of stalls to indicate where buyers should stand so that they maintain distance from each other, the police said.

Banners and posters have been put up at strategic locations across the market to create awareness about the need for social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, they said. Announcements are made repeatedly to remind visitors of the directions, they added.

As many as 20 civil defence volunteers, among others, have been deployed to ensure that people follow the directions, the police said. They said they have asked the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) to consider introducing staggered timings for traders and buyers to decongest the market.

While traders can function from 5 am to 12 noon, buyers can visit from 12 pm to 7 pm, they said. Closing the Keshopur Mandi for two days to sanitise the premises is also being considered, they added.

In Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables, and Ghazipur Mandi, drones have been deployed for surveillance, the police said. Hovering in the air, they serve as a reminder to people in the market that they must follow social distancing.

South Delhi's Mehrauli Mandi has been relocated to a bus terminal to ensure vendors maintain social distancing, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. "Markings have been made and a meeting was held with the mandi's pradhan to ensure social distancing," he said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 1,069 and the death toll at 19 on Saturday, according to official data..

