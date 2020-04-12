Left Menu
CBI officials distribute food packets, ration among migrant labourers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 18:31 IST
CBI officials have been distributing food packets and ration among the migrant labourers affected by the lockdown imposed across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has affected over 7,400 people in India. The officials of certain CBI branches, including Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, extended support voluntarily and distributed food and ration among the migrant labourers/workers staying in temporary shelters, CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said on Sunday.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation, in addition to its work, has joined hands with other government agencies to provide food to the poor, including migrant labourers/workers who are facing a lot of hardship and staying at the temporary shelters during the present nation-wide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19," he said. Over 23,000 shelter homes and relief centres have been set up in states and UTs to provide temporary accommodation to the stranded migrant workers who rushed to their native places after a 21-day lockdown was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

Several government agencies, including police, have been distributing dry ration and food parcels among the migrant labourers staying at these camps..

