Guj: 5 paramilitary companies to help cops enforce lockdown

Gujarat has received five companies of paramilitary forces to enforce the lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak, and they will be deployed in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, state Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said on Sunday. These five companies comprise two each from the Border Security Force and the Central Industrial Security Force, and an all-women one from the CRPF, he said.

"Two each will be deployed in Ahmedabad and Surat while one will be stationed in Vadodara. The women's company will be posted in Ahmedabad," he said. Jha said three of 26 Tablighi Jamaat members traced in Bharuch have tested positive for the coronavirus, and an FIR has been lodged against three members of the outfit for travelling to Bhavnagar during the lockdown.

He said nine members of the outfit tested positive in Ahmedabad. Jha said vehicles seized during the lockdown will be returned to the owners as per the directive of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

An ambulance each in Morbi and Anand were intercepted while ferrying people, he added. "We have lodged 496 FIRs using drone footage, with a total 4,463 FIRs lodged so far using such footage, and 9,920 people arrested. On the basis of CCTV footage, 88 FIRs were lodged on Saturday and 149 arrested," he said.

"So far, 706 FIRs have been lodged and 1,194 persons held, while 365 people have been held and 36 FIRs filed in connection with fake news and rumours, and nine account have been shut," he added..

