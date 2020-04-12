Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MP writes to MEA on Kabul Gurdwara attack: Ensure no Pak interference in probe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:42 IST
Cong MP writes to MEA on Kabul Gurdwara attack: Ensure no Pak interference in probe

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Bajwa has urged the government to work with the Afghan authorities to ensure there is no Pakistani interference in the probe into the Kabul Gurdwara attack last month. In a letter to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Bajwa urged the government to ensure all efforts are taken for a fair investigation in the March 25 attack that left 25 Sikhs dead and eight injured.

Pakistan had earlier demanded that Afghan authorities hand over Aslam Farooqui, the alleged mastermind and the leader of the ISIL-Khorasan wing, to it. But Afghanistan had declined the request. Pakistan has claimed that Farooqui is wanted for conducting “anti-Pakistani” activities.

Bajwa believed that this demand is an attempt by Pakistan to hide information regarding their involvement in the terrorist attack. The attempt to coerce Afghanistan into handing over the main accused to Pakistan would negatively impact the investigation and further harm the safety and security of Sikhs in Afghanistan, he said.

Bajwa also said if Farooqui is given to Pakistan, the nascent NIA case on the attack could also be impacted. Therefore, he urged the Minister to take all steps to ensure the non-interference of Pakistan in these investigations.

A heavily-armed Islamic State-Khorasan suicide bomber stormed the gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital on March 25, killing 25 Sikhs and injuring eight others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Hodgson wary of 'artificial' end to Premier League season

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned against artificial means of deciding the Premier League. In a statement to the London clubs supporters, which saw the former England boss thank health workers and all those trying to combat the ...

Govt musn't allow foreign interests take control of Indian corporate during COVID-19 crisis: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the economic slowdown has weakened Indian corporates and urged the government to ensure that no foreign interests take control of any such corporate at a time when the country is fighting the...

Coronavirus forces U.S. churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before

U.S. church leaders peppered their Easter homilies with references to the coronavirus on Sunday, in masses held online, on television and even in parking lots to people sheltering in cars to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. F...

12 more coronavirus cases reported in Punjab; tally now 170

Twelve people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 170, officials said here. Among the fresh cases, seven are from Jalandhar, three from Mohali and one each from Kapurthala and Faridkot, a me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020