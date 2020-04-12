Left Menu
Mohammad Ali Jauhar University to be used as quarantine centre

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University here has bee taken over by the district administration to be used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus cases, said District Magistrate (DM) Aunjaneya Kumar Singh on Sunday.

ANI | Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University here has bee taken over by the district administration to be used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus cases, said District Magistrate (DM) Aunjaneya Kumar Singh on Sunday. "The university will be used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus cases until further orders. To keep COVID-19 patients, a place far away from the population was identified. The university was the best place," Singh said.

"At least, 30 medical staff are needed at a time. All of them have been selected. Jauhar University has been completely acquired. It will remain the main quarantine centre," he added. Singh further said that the patients will be treated in the medical science faculty building of the university after converting it into a quarantine centre.

"A large number of beds and other facilities are also available here in this university. All the COVID-19 positive patients will be treated here" he added. The administration has geared up itself after six positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Rampur.

The boundaries of Tanda Tehsil have been sealed after 5 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the area. The administration has also sealed and sanitised Indra village after a youth, who came from Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19. An FIR has been filed against the village head for hiding the information.

There are 452 coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh, including 45 cured and discharged and 5 deaths. With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

