Protest over imam's quarantining in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:23 IST
People came out of their houses in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Sunday to protest an imam's quarantining in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. There was a minor protest when the imam of a mosque in the Banbhulpura area of Haldwani was being quarantined after it was found that he had come in contact with members of the Tablighi Jamaat, Nainital SSP Sunil K Meena told PTI. A sparse crowd gathered on a narrow lane in the area to oppose but the matter was soon resolved with the intervention of police, the imam himself and the ulemas, he said.

People went back to their houses after the imam and the ulemas appealed to them to return, saying there was nothing wrong in being quarantined for his own health as well as that of those around him, the SSP said. The imam has been quarantined at the mosque.

