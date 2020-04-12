Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM urges people to offer Baisakhi prayer from home to defeat COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder on Sunday appealed to the people to pray at 11 am tomorrow, on the occasion of Baisakhi, from their homes for the State's victory over the deadly COVID-19 disease, for the protection of their children and the future generations.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:51 IST
Punjab CM urges people to offer Baisakhi prayer from home to defeat COVID-19
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder on Sunday appealed to the people to pray at 11 am tomorrow, on the occasion of Baisakhi, from their homes for the State's victory over the deadly COVID-19 disease, for the protection of their children and the future generations. In a Baisakhi eve message to the people of Punjab, the Chief Minister said that this was a different Baisakhi in view of the coronavirus pandemic, as a result of which people could not go out to celebrate the festival with traditional fervour, in large congregations. It was necessary for all to stay at home, in this difficult time, and observe the occasion with prayers for the total elimination of COVID-19 from the state, he said.

"Let us pray to Wahe Guru to keep us, and our Punjab, in the Charhdi Kala, to keep us safe and happy always," urged the Chief Minister, pointing out that even the Akal Takht and the SGPC have appealed to the people not to congregate or gather outside to celebrate Baisakhi this year. Expressing the hope and confidence that Punjab would be victorious over the pandemic, Captain Amarinder appealed to the people to do their duty in this battle, just as lakhs of frontline warriors were doing to keep them safe and protected. He thanked the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, other health and sanitation workers, the police, the revenue staff, the religious organisations, the NGOs and everyone else engaged in fighting the battle at the frontline, putting their own lives on the line.

He further thanked the SSPs and the DCs for managing the situation so effectively and efficiently. He expressed confidence that they would all continue to work relentlessly even in the coming days in the interest of Punjab and its people. Pointing to the global COVID-19 crisis, the Chief Minister said the situation was relatively better in Punjab, and in fact across India, due to the early lockdown/curfew and its strict enforcement.

It was important to continue with these stringent and difficult measures, despite the inconvenience and frustration being caused to everyone, he added. Underlining the need to continue with such strict restrictions, he cited various studies, research papers, models, expert opinion to stress that if we do not implement the lockdown in the coming days, then the situation could get out of control.

Captain Amarinder said all arrangements were in place for the wheat harvesting, set to commence on April 15, and promised another season of smooth procurement, in line with his government's track record, not just now but even in the previous stint. Underlining the need to give serious thought to the way ahead, the Chief Minister said the Task Force set up to work out the curfew/lockdown exit strategy will submit its report within 10 days, and a high-powered committee, to be headed by a leading finance expert, would work on ways for the economic and industrial revival of the state post-COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

OPEC, Russia meet again to approve biggest ever oil cut

OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations were meeting on Sunday in a bid to clinch a deal on the biggest oil cut ever, amounting to 10 percent of global supply, after their initial efforts to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pand...

Khattar speaks to Haryana coronavirus survivors: ‘Their stories offer hope to other patients’

There were talks of hope, faith, gratefulness and courage -- but some complaints too. The stories and experiences shared by coronavirus survivors from Haryana when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke to them over phone on Sunday will g...

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu, cases rise to 48

The number of coronavirus cases in Jammu rose to 48 on Sunday as four more persons tested positive for the infection, officials said. An Army jawan who was visiting his home town in Samba district and a doctor posted in Udhampur district ar...

'Team Assam' in fight against COVID-19: Sonowal

An all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday decided to proceed unitedly as Team Assam to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19 and offer gratitude to the frontline personnel in this battle, including the hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020