Two more die of coronavirus in West Bengal, toll rises to 7

Two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal, pushing the total number of deaths due to the virus to seven, the state health department said on Sunday

With no fresh case reported on Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 patients in the state was 95

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state so far stood at 122 on Sunday, the state government said, even though the Union health ministry has put the figure at 134.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.