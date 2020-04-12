Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION: DEL91 LDALL VIRUS Punjab police officer's hand chopped off in lockdown attack; Centre puts focus on plans to ease some restrictions New Delhi: A police officer's hand was chopped off with a sword in a brutal attack on Sunday by a group of Nihang Sikhs in Punjab on a team enforcing the 21-day coronavirus lockdown even as the Centre focused on plans to ease some restrictions during the likely extension of the unprecedented measure beyond April 14. DEL97 DL-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 1,154; death toll 24 New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 1154 on Sunday, with 85 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

DEL69 LOCKDOWN-MHA-MIGRANTS MHA asks states/UTs to take welfare measures for migrant workers hit by COVID-19 lockdown New Delhi: The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to take welfare measures, including food, shelter, medicine, mobile and video call facilities, for migrant labourers living in various relief camps across the country. DEL52 VIRUS-RAIL-OFFICERS Rly asks Sr executives to name 'link officers' who’d stand in for them if they get quarantined New Delhi: The Railways has issued an order asking its senior officers to nominate a "link officer" who would work in their place if they need to be quarantined, to ensure their absence does not hamper the operations of the national transporter. By Ananya Sengupta DEL100 VIRUS-ICMR-PLASMA-THERAPY ICMR seeks participation in trial to study efficacy of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sought participation in a randomised controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications associated with COVID-19.

DEL80 JK-CEASEFIRE 3 civilians killed in ceasefire violation in Srinagar Srinagar: Three civilians, including a minor, were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said on Sunday. DEL83 DL-2NDLD QUAKE Tremors felt in Delhi New Delhi: A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region on Sunday evening, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their homes.

DEL48 RJ-LOCKDOWN-SONG Jaipur cops warn violaters they will face the music: Masakali 2.0 on loop Jaipur: Think twice before violating the coronavirus lockdown in the Rajasthan capital: Jaipur Police will inflict Masakali 2.0 on you. DEL87 CONG-VIRUS-RAHUL Govt musn't allow foreign interests take control of Indian corporate during COVID-19 crisis: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the economic slowdown has weakened Indian corporates and urged the government to ensure that no foreign interests take control of any such corporate at a time when the country is fighting the COVID-19 crisis.

MDS20 TN-VIRUS-WOMAN-DELIVERY COVID-19 woman gives birth to 'healthy' baby boy in TN Erode (TN): A coronavirus positive woman has given birth to a 'healthy' baby boy at a government medical college hospital near here, where she has been undergoing treatment, officials said on Sunday. CAL7 BH-VIRUS-THRASH Lockdown: Bihar BJP media in-charge beaten by police Patna: A senior Bihar BJP leader has said he was badly beaten up by policemen in the state capital on Sunday even after he introduced himself and told them he had stepped out of his residence during lockdown to buy essential items.

BOM28 MH-LOCKDOWN-ARREST Three held for playing cricket amidst lockdown in Mumbai Mumbai: In a blatant violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms, an incident of a group of men playing cricket on a ground in suburban Mumbai has come to fore, leading to the arrest of three persons, police said on Sunday. LEGAL: LGD4 VIRUS-SC-IRAN Coronavirus: SC to hear plea seeking evacuation of 860 Indian fishermen from Iran New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court urging it to direct the central government to bring back around 860 fishermen stranded on boats near the Iranian shore due to restrictions imposed globally to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

FOREIGN: FGN68 VIRUS-UK-3RDLD JOHNSON Boris Johnson discharged from hospital, says Britain 'will defeat' coronavirus London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday vowed that Britain "will defeat" the deadly coronavirus, soon after he was discharged from hospital following week-long intensive care treatment for the disease that has killed over 10,000 people in the country. By Aditi Khanna FGN63 VIRUS-NEPAL-3RDLD INDIANS Three Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Nepal Kathmandu: Three Indian nationals, who entered Nepal from India for a religious mass gathering and were staying at a mosque in the southern part of the country, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the health ministry here said on Sunday. By Shrish B Pradhan SPORTS: SPD16 SPO-VIRUS-BAGAN Mohun Bagan cancel Bar Puja due to COVID-19 pandemic Kolkata: I-League champions Mohun Bagan on Sunday cancelled their customary 'Bar Puja' this year due to COVID-19 pandemic..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.