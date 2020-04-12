Enforce containment measures ruthlessly: Gehlot tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked officials to follow the government's containment strategy ruthlessly and survey every house to identify people infected with COVID-19 as soon as possible to stop the further spread of the virus. For this, he said, the 'Bhilwara model' of strict curfew and aggressive contact tracing can be followed.

No fresh case has been reported for a few days from the textile city, where the first case was detected on March 19 but massive screening and contact tracing helped it contain the outbreak. On Sunday, Rajasthan reported 104 fresh cases, pushing the overall tally to 804. In Bhilwara, 25 people infected with the virus have recovered and around 6,000 are in home quarantine, Gehlot said.

Discussing the emerging situation with senior district officials from his residence, he told them to take precautions but enforce the lockdown strictly and contain the virus ruthlessly. He said district collectors should take the pandemic seriously and ensure survey of each and every house.

Chief Secretary DB Gupta warned people against taking photographs for self-promotion when distributing food and ration. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajeeva Swarup told officials that they should see to it that essential items are delivered to people who need them.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said more than25,000 tests have been done in the state till Saturday evening and Rajasthan is placed second, after Maharashtra, in that regard. "With an increase in number of tests, the number positive patients could also increase and in such situation we have to be prepared in advance,"he said

