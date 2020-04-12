Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enforce containment measures ruthlessly: Gehlot tells officials

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:18 IST
Enforce containment measures ruthlessly: Gehlot tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked officials to follow the government's containment strategy ruthlessly and survey every house to identify people infected with COVID-19 as soon as possible to stop the further spread of the virus. For this, he said, the 'Bhilwara model' of strict curfew and aggressive contact tracing can be followed.

No fresh case has been reported for a few days from the textile city, where the first case was detected on March 19 but massive screening and contact tracing helped it contain the outbreak. On Sunday, Rajasthan reported 104 fresh cases, pushing the overall tally to 804. In Bhilwara, 25 people infected with the virus have recovered and around 6,000 are in home quarantine, Gehlot said.

Discussing the emerging situation with senior district officials from his residence, he told them to take precautions but enforce the lockdown strictly and contain the virus ruthlessly. He said district collectors should take the pandemic seriously and ensure survey of each and every house.

Chief Secretary DB Gupta warned people against taking photographs for self-promotion when distributing food and ration. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajeeva Swarup told officials that they should see to it that essential items are delivered to people who need them.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said more than25,000 tests have been done in the state till Saturday evening and Rajasthan is placed second, after Maharashtra, in that regard. "With an increase in number of tests, the number positive patients could also increase and in such situation we have to be prepared in advance,"he said

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram likely to decide on extending lockdown on Monday

The Mizoram government is mulling to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the state and the Cabinet is likely to take a decision on this matter on Monday, officials said. The nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...

Canada coronavirus toll rises, officials probe seniors' home deaths

The number of Canadian deaths from the new coronavirus rose by more than 12 to 674 in a day, official data showed on Sunday, and Quebec officials opened a probe into the deaths of 31 people in a seniors residence. The public health agency s...

Coronavirus forces U.S. churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before

U.S. church leaders peppered their Easter homilies with references to the coronavirus on Sunday, in masses held online, on television and even in parking lots to people sheltering in cars to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. F...

ESEA postpones MDL Global Challenge

Organizer ESEA said the MDL Global Challenge will be postponed, with a rescheduled date still to come. The Season 33 event was planned for April, but like many esports tournaments, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.At this time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020