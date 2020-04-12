Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak soldiers shoot at 2 boats off Guj coast, fisherman injured

PTI | Dwrka(Guj) | Updated: 12-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:22 IST
Pak soldiers shoot at 2 boats off Guj coast, fisherman injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Indian fisherman was injured on Sunday evening after personnel of the Pakistan Marines opened fire on two boats near the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Okha in Gujarat, police said. The two fishing boats from Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district might have crossed the IMBL on Sunday evening, after which Pakistan Marines personnel fired at them, injuring one fisherman, Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police of Rohan Anand said.

"The two boats might have crossed the IMBL, and they had an interface with Pakistan Marines, which fired upon them. From whatever information we have received, a fisherman got injured in the firing," Anand said.

"The fishermen made a distress call to the Indian Coast Guard on their radio sets. The ICG contacted their Pakistani counterparts through their normal channel of communication. Pakistan Marines confirmed they had apprehended the two boats. Following this, the ICG sent its ship 'Arinjay' to escort the two boats back," he said. The Gujarat government on Saturday gave permission to the fishing industry to operate amid the national coronavirus lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pak soldiers shoot at 2 boats off Guj coast, fisherman injured

An Indian fisherman was injured on Sunday evening after personnel of the Pakistan Marines opened fire on two boats near the international maritime boundary line IMBL in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Okha in Gujarat, police said. The two ...

UP govt has set up panels to look into problems of various sectors: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday the state government has set up some committees which will work on different schemes after April 15 and contribute towards successfully fighting the novel coronavirus. The state go...

Enforce containment measures ruthlessly: Gehlot tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked officials to follow the governments containment strategy ruthlessly and survey every house to identify people infected with COVID-19 as soon as possible to stop the further spread of the...

Mizoram likely to decide on extending lockdown on Monday

The Mizoram government is mulling to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the state and the Cabinet is likely to take a decision on this matter on Monday, officials said. The nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020