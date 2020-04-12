Left Menu
Delhi Police ASI tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 23:26 IST
A 56-year-old assistant-sub inspector of the Delhi Police has tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Sunday. The ASI is a resident of Shyam Nagar, Okhla Phase-1, they said.

He is the third policeman in the national capital who has tested positive for COVID-19, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said, "The assistant sub-Inspector posted at the Safdarjung Enclave police station was tested for coronavirus after he showed symptoms. His reports arrived today wherein he was declared positive." The ASI attended the duty last on April 9 and was on leave since then as he was unwell, a police official said.

All the police personnel who came in contact with the ASI have been advised for home quarantine and will be tested for COVID-19, he said. The policeman stays at a four-storey building in Okhla and all his family members and residents of the building will be screened for COVID-19 as a preventive measure, the official said.

A letter has been written to hospital authorities for screening and medical examination of his family members as well as neighbours. All of them have been advised for home quarantine and movement of people in the residential area has also been restricted, he said. Earlier, two other Delhi police personnel had tested positive for coronavirus. A 44-year-old head constable, posted in the Foreign Regional Registration Office at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3, and a 49-year-old police official, posted in the traffic unit in Hauz Khas, had tested positive for COVID-19.

